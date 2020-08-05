‘Get real!’: Prime Minister fires up over vicious assault on policewoman

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lashed out at anti-mask protesters in the wake of a horrific assault on a Victorian police officer.

Mr Morrison told Ray Hadley he doesn’t blame the Victorian public for being frustrated and confused by the harsh restrictions, but drew the line at attacking those on the front line.

A female police officer allegedly had her head repeatedly bashed into concrete in Melbourne’s south-east on Monday by a 38-year-old woman refusing to wear a mask.

“I’ve seen this try to be turned into some sort of ideological thing. I just don’t get that,” the Prime Minister said.

“People have got to get real about this.

“The absurdity of someone protesting their liberty by offending someone else’s, by thumping them in the head, I mean seriously!

“Get real!”

