‘Get over it’: Peter Dutton tells Malcolm Turnbull to move on

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
federal politicsMalcolm TurnbullPETER DUTTON
Article image for ‘Get over it’: Peter Dutton tells Malcolm Turnbull to move on

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has urged former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to “get on with his life” instead of spending his time criticising the federal government.

It comes as Turnbull branded the government’s vaccine rollout as a “phenomenal failure” and credited his one time political rival Kevin Rudd for negotiating earlier access to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Mr Dutton said he feels sorry for the pair.

“It’s an illness, Ray, and it’s sad,” he told Ray Hadley.

“I actually feel sorry for them, it’s a poor reflection on both men – obviously very bright, capable individuals – but just get on with your life.

“I just don’t understand why you need to continue to denigrate yourself and belittle your status.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
NewsPolitics
