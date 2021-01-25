4BC
‘Get it done’: Government urged to approve water infrastructure

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
infrastructureRural communities
Article image for ‘Get it done’: Government urged to approve water infrastructure

Following Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s visit to Queensland last week, the state government has received heat for a lack of upcoming rural water infrastructure projects. 

Scott Morrison expressed frustration the state government was dragging its heels with regards to approving more water infrastructure.

Former Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington agreed more could be done and urged the government to “get off their backside” and approve water projects for regional communities.

“Water is just so critical to the future of Queensland,” Ms Frecklington told Neil Breen.

“We should be capturing it and using to grow more crops, to provide more hydroelectricity.”

Ms Frecklington said despite recent heavy rainfall, rural Queensland is still experiencing drought.

“Whilst the grass is green and everything looks beautiful, the dams aren’t full.

“I think if the federal money have got the money on the table, take it!”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty, Nine News 

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
