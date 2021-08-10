4BC
‘Get him on Zoom!’: Neil Breen calls for fast-track of MP’s stand down

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for ‘Get him on Zoom!’: Neil Breen calls for fast-track of MP’s stand down

Neil Breen has urged the Premier to officially strip Townsville MP Les Walker from a government committee role before Parliament resumes.

Mr Walker is still receiving a larger pay cheque as a member of the government’s Transport and Resource Committee, despite the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing he will be stripped of the role.

Mr Walker is able to continue receiving a $24,000 boost to his $159,000 salary because Ms Palaszczuk says he will not be officially removed until Parliament sits again at the end of the month.

“But he’s just sitting at home and not doing anything,” said Neil Breen. “Why do we have to wait until Parliament resumes?”

“This is the electronic age – get him on Zoom and go ‘old mate, you’re out’!

“If the Premier strips him from a committee, why is he not off the committee until he goes to Parliament?”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil’s comments in full 

Image: Nine News 

