Georgina Damm’s pizza cooked on the BBQ

Georgina Damm has got you covered for Melbourne Cup day!

The following recipe makes two large pizzas.

Ingredients

7gm Dry yeast (1 packet)

1⁄2 cup Warm water

1⁄2 cup Dry white wine

2 tsp Salt

1 tab Olive Oil

400gm Plain flour

Toppings

Gorgonzola

Thinly sliced Desiree potato (use food processor to slice)

Rosemary

Sea salt

Parmesan cheese

Olive oil

Method

Pizza Dough:

In a bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water and white wine. Leave until frothy – about 10 minutes.

Mix in the salt, olive oil and flour until dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl.

Turn onto a lightly floured surface. Knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Place dough in a well oiled large bowl and cover with a damp cloth or glad wrap. Set aside to rise until doubled, about 1 hour.

Punch down dough, knead and divide in half. Form each half into a small ball then roll out into a pizza shape with an even width, approximately 2cm thick.

BBQ:

You need a BBQ with a lid, if you don’t have one you can use a large roasting pan turned over instead.

Preheat barbecue to high heat. Brush the BBQ flat plate with olive oil. Bring the BBQ heat down to low just before throwing on the raw pizza dough.

Cooking:

Carefully place one piece of dough on the hot plate. The dough will begin to puff almost immediately.

When the bottom has lightly browned, turn the base over using two spatulas.

Working quickly, brush oil or tomato napoli over the base, and then add your preferred toppings.

Sprinkle with 1 cup grated mozzarella or fresh parmesan cheese over the top.

Close the BBQ lid and cook until the cheese melts, about 3-4 minutes. Let the pizza cool a little before cutting and serving.