Georgina Damm’s hollandaise sauce
Try Georgina Damm easy hollandaise sauce recipe!
The following recipe makes 1 cup.
Ingredients
3 Egg Yolks
1 Tab Lemon juice
1 Tsp Dijon mustard
Pinch Salt
1⁄2 Cup Melted Butter
Method
Melt the butter in a microwave for about 1 minute. Must be very hot
Combine the egg yolks, lemon juice, dijon, salt and cayenne pepper into a high powered blender or food processor and blend for 10 seconds
Slowly stream in the hot butter into the mixture as the blender is running with the lid
Pour the sauce into a small bowl and drizzle over eggs, ham and toasted muffin for the perfect Eggs Benedict