Georgina Damm’s hollandaise sauce

Try Georgina Damm easy hollandaise sauce recipe!

The following recipe makes 1 cup.

Ingredients

3 Egg Yolks

1 Tab Lemon juice

1 Tsp Dijon mustard

Pinch Salt

1⁄2 Cup Melted Butter

Method

Melt the butter in a microwave for about 1 minute. Must be very hot

Combine the egg yolks, lemon juice, dijon, salt and cayenne pepper into a high powered blender or food processor and blend for 10 seconds

Slowly stream in the hot butter into the mixture as the blender is running with the lid

Pour the sauce into a small bowl and drizzle over eggs, ham and toasted muffin for the perfect Eggs Benedict