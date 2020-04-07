George Pell’s former private secretary calls on public apology

George Pell’s former private secretary believes the Victorian Police and Premier owe the Cardinal a public apology.

The Cardinal has been released from Barwon Prison today after spending 404 days behind bars.

All seven judges of the High Court unanimously agreed there was not enough evidence to convict Pell.

Father Mark Withoos tells Alan Jones he welcomes the decision.

“Those of us who know him, we know how much he has suffered but how throughout it all he has kept his faith.

“Some need to make a public examination of conscience, I can think of the Victorian Police, Premier Daniel Andrews… and the ABC.

“If we were not in the middle of a corona crisis perhaps those involved in this terrible miscarriage of justice would be forced to resign.

“Can I ask all people of goodwill to respect the decision and leave this poor man alone.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview