George Christensen’s speech in parliament labelled ‘selfish, divisive’

Queensland MP George Christensen has been condemned for his speech in Federal Parliament where he declared masks and lockdowns don’t work.

Labor MP Milton Dick said he needed to be called out on his “divisive comments”.

“Minutes before Question Time began, the member for Dawson, George Christensen jumped on his feet and gave what I thought was probably one of the most alarming and selfish speeches I’ve seen in my time in the parliament, where he said quote ‘masks don’t work and lockdowns don’t work’ and he demanded an end to the madness of COVID-19,” he told Scott Emerson.

“This is completely selfish, from George Christensen.”

