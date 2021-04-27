Garlic cloves allegedly used to conceal stack of cash in checked luggage

A Sydney man has been charged after more than $70,000 in cash was allegedly discovered inside his suitcase while he waited for a flight at Brisbane Airport over the weekend.

The AFP was alerted on Saturday evening after airport staff located the checked suitcase.

Police allege the suitcase contained a sum of cash, comprising $20 and $50 bank notes, stored inside a vacuum-sealed bag.

Alongside the cash, police allege cloves of garlic were also found, stored “in an attempt to conceal the currency and prevent detection by authorities”.

The 28-year-old man was identified while he waited to board a flight to Sydney.

He has been charged with dealing with money or property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

He faced the Brisbane Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 26 and was bailed to face court again at later date.

Image: Australian Federal Police