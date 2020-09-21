Gabba’s crowd capacity trial blasted for ‘double standard’

A seating trial of 200 volunteers at the Gabba has attracted accusations of hypocrisy from the Queensland Opposition.

One section of the Gabba will be filled to 75 per cent ahead of tonight’s AFL match, and the crowd will be surveyed to gather their perceptions of their safety.

Meanwhile, home and outdoor gatherings remain restricted to 10 or less people in Brisbane.

Deputy Opposition leader Tim Mander told Deborah Knight Queenslanders are angered by the “double standards”, with tonight’s trial operating “apparently in defiance of the health orders”.

“I’ve had angry parents write to me this morning … because they can’t attend their year 12 graduation for their sons and daughters.

“Whatever’s allowed to happen at the Gabba should happen outside of the Gabba.”

