‘Fury ain’t going to pay the bills’: Opposition Leader issues demand to Palaszczuk

State Opposition Leader David Crisafulli is insisting the Palaszczuk government announces support packages for Queenslanders impacted by lockdowns.

Yesterday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was “absolutely furious” an unvaccinated frontline worker tested positive to COVID-19.

But Mr Crisafulli told Spencer Howson it’s not a consolation to many.

“Every small businesses owner who is bleeding today knows that she should have been vaccinated.

“Every casual worker who won’t get a shift over the weekend, and will struggle to pay their rent, knows about it.

“Fury ain’t going to pay the bills for those people. Fury ain’t going to keep the bank from coming in and moving on a small business.

He said people in tourism, hospitality and retail especially should be provided a safety net.

“I’m going to ask for the 50th time, where is the support package for people who will have financial implications because of greater health good.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Opposition Leader’s scathing comments on the lockdown

Chamber of Commerce & Industry Queensland General Manager Amanda Rohan told Sofie Formica the CCIQ is in talks with the state government.

“We do know that they are looking to see what this three-day lockdown eventuates in.

“With or without it going any longer, three days requires some support and some activation from the state government.”

Press PLAY below to hear how the CCIQ is responding

Image: David Crisafulli / Facebook