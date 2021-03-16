Full list of Queensland GP clinics offering the COVID-19 vaccine from Monday
From today, six million Australians are eligible to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from general practitioners.
This comes as Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout begins on Friday.
Under Phase 1B, adults aged over 70 and health care workers not already included in previous vaccine rollouts will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged over 55 will also be eligible, as will adults with some underlying medical conditions including chronic kidney failure, heart disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, chronic liver disease, severe obesity and some neurological conditions.
Critical and high risk workers including defence force, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing workers will also be eligible.
A total of 1104 GP clinics nationwide, including almost 250 in Queensland, will be offering vaccines from Monday.
Here’s where you can get the vaccine:
|Practice
|Subrurb
|Postcode
|Myhealth Yarrabilba Medical Centre
|Yarrabilba
|4207
|Yeronga Medical Centre
|Yeronga
|4104
|Main Street Medical Centre
|Pialbaa
|4655
|Ochre Health Medical Centre Wyalla
|Wyalla
|4350
|Better Health on Buderim
|Buderim
|4556
|GRACE FAMILY PRACTICE&SKIN CARE
|Baraga
|4670
|Quacks @ Bamford Lane
|Kirwan
|4817
|Birkdale Medical
|Birkdale
|4159
|Parkinson Plaza medical centre
|Parkinson
|4115
|Mudgeeraba General Practice
|Mudgeeraba
|4213
|HINCHINBROOK HEALTH CARE
|Ingham
|4850
|Baywest Medical Centre
|Wynnum West
|4178
|Beaudesert Medical Centre
|Beaudesert
|4285
|Edmonton Family Medical Centre
|Edmonton
|4869
|Chancellor Park Family Medical Practice
|Sippy Downs
|4556
|Bunya Pines Family Practice
|Kingaroy
|4610
|CQ Medicentre
|Rockhampton
|4700
|Bertha Street Medical and Dental Centre
|Caboolture
|4510
|SmartClinics Walton Bridge
|The Gap
|4061
|Golden Beach Medical Centre
|Golden Beach
|4551
|Moreton Bay Medical Centre
|Kippa Ring
|4021
|Mount Isa Medical Centre
|Mount Isa
|4825
|Primary Medical & Dental Centre Southport
|Southport
|4215
|Grange Road Medical Services
|Eastern Heights
|4305
|Alice Street Medical Centre
|Atherton
|4883
|Healthy Family Clinic
|Little Mountain
|4551
|Townsville & Suburban Medical Practice
|Cranbrook
|4814
|Gracemere Medical Centre
|Gracemere
|4702
|Family Practice at Ayr
|Ayr
|4807
|Carina Medical and Specialist Centre
|Carina
|4152
|Family Practice at Glenmore
|North Rockhampton
|4701
|Currimundi Family Doctors
|Currimundi
|4551
|Family Practice at Sugarland
|Avoca
|4670
|Hinterland Medical Centre
|Nerang
|4211
|Coombabah Family Practice
|Coombabah
|4216
|Torquay Doctors
|Torquay
|4655
|Castle Hill Medical Centre
|Murrumba Downs
|4503
|Geebung Medical Clinic
|Geebung
|4034
|Ann St Family Medicine
|Nambour
|4560
|Telegraph Road Clinic
|Bracken Ridge
|4017
|Fairfield Central Medical Practice
|Idalia
|4811
|GRACE MEDICAL SKIN AND VEIN CENTRE
|Bundaberg East
|4670
|Labrador Park Medical Centre
|Labrador
|4215
|Eckersley Medical Centre
|Buderim
|4556
|Wellers Hill Medical Centre
|Wellers Hill
|4121
|Walloon Medical Centre
|Walloon
|4306
|Horizon Aveo Medical Centre
|Durack
|4077
|Middle Ridge Family Practice
|Middle Ridge
|4350
|Nambour Clinic Family Medicine
|Nambour
|4560
|Primary Care Medical Clinic
|Urraween
|4655
|Eli Waters Medical Centre
|Eli Waters
|4655
|Mermaid Junction Medical Centre
|Mermaid Waters
|4218
|Drayton Medical Centre
|Drayton
|4350
|Tewantin Medical Centre
|Tewantin
|4565
|IWC
|Bundaberg
|4670
|Rankin Street Medical
|Innisfail
|4860
|Health on Central
|Andergrove
|4740
|Doctors at Goldfields Plaza
|Gympie
|4570
|Smith Brothers Medical Clinic
|Woodridge
|4114
|Ningi Doctors
|Ningi
|4511
|Little Mountain Medical
|Little Mountain
|4551
|Myhealth Burleigh Waters
|Burleigh Waters
|4220
|Ferny Grove Family Practice
|Ferny Grove
|4055
|sunnybank hills medical centre
|Sunnybank hills
|4109
|Worongary Medical Centre
|Worongary
|4213
|Wynnum Medical Centre
|Tingalpa
|4173
|Texas Family Medical Centre
|Texas
|4385
|Medicross Coomera
|Upper Coomera
|4209
|Manly Clinic
|Wynnum
|4178
|Myhealth South East Skin and Medical
|Yarrabilba
|4207
|Balance! Edmonton Family Practice
|Edmonton
|4869
|Cleveland Central Medical Centre
|Cleveland
|4163
|The Family Doctor Cairns
|Manoora
|4870
|Bardon Rainworth Medical Centre
|Bardon
|4065
|The Range Medical Centre
|Rangeville
|4350
|Ascot medical Centre
|Ascot
|4011
|URANGAN MEDICAL PRACTICE
|Urangan
|4655
|Runaway Bay Doctors Surgery
|Runaway Bay
|4216
|Point Medical Clinic
|Kangaroo Point
|4169
|Southside Medical Centre Gympie
|Southside
|4570
|Yeppoon Medical Centre
|Yeppoon
|4703
|Algester Star Doctors
|Algester 4115
|4115
|Ochre Medical Centre Sippy Downs
|Sippy Downs
|4556
|Ashmore City Medical Centre
|Ashmore
|4214
|redlands clinic
|Cleveland
|4163
|Main Street Medical
|Lowood
|4311
|Toogood Road Family Medical Centre
|Woree
|4868
|Victoria Point Surgery
|Victoria Point
|4165
|The Doctors Mulgrave Road Medical Centre
|Westcourt
|4870
|Mansfield Family Practice
|Mansfield
|4122
|Cairns West Medical Centre
|Manunda
|4870
|Medicross Rothwell
|Rothwell
|4022
|Biloela Medical Centre
|Biloela
|4715
|Burpengary Doctors
|Burpengary
|4505
|Mundingburra Medical Centre
|Mundingburra
|4812
|Tyack Health
|Manly West
|4179
|Harbourtown Medical Centre
|Arundel
|4214
|Doctors @ Nerang
|Nerang
|4211
|Townsville Family Medical Centre
|Currajong
|4812
|Morayfield 7 Day Medical Centre
|Morayfield
|4506
|BLUEWATER MEDICAL PRACTICE
|Purono Park
|4818
|Doctors @ Regents Park
|Regents park
|4118
|Redcliffe Peninsular 7 Day Medical Centre
|Kippa Ring
|4021
|Goodna Family Medical Centre
|Goodna
|4300
|Medicine on Second
|Maroochydore
|4558
|Robina Town Medical Centre
|Robina
|4226
|GOLD COAST MEDICAL PRECINCT
|Varsity Lakes
|4227
|Westridge Medical
|Kearneys Spring
|4350
|Forest Lake General Practice
|Forest Lake
|4078
|Keperra Family Practice
|Keperra
|4054
|Coorparoo Clinic
|Coorparoo
|4151
|Mandalay Medical Centre
|Berserker
|4701
|Mooloolaba Family Medicine
|Mooloolaba
|4557
|BRYGON MEDICAL CENTRE
|Upper Coomera
|4209
|Carindale Medical Clinic
|Carindale
|4152
|Carindale Medical Clinic
|Carindale
|4152
|Gympie Road Medical Centre
|Lawnton
|4501
|Lutwyche Family Practice
|Lutwyche
|4030
|Bribie Doctors
|Bongaree
|4507
|Highfields and District Medical Centre
|Highfields
|4352
|Woodford Family Medical Centre
|Woodford
|4514
|Village Medical Centre Highfields
|Highfields
|4352
|Total Health Medical Centre
|Yeppoon
|4703
|Maranoa Medical Centre
|Roma
|4455
|Sandgate Doctors
|Sandgate
|4017
|Gailes medical centre
|Gailes
|4300
|Bray Park Medical Practice
|Bray Park
|4500
|Excelsior Medical Centre
|Southside
|4570
|Beerwah Surgery
|Beerwah
|4519
|JCU Health
|Douglas
|4814
|Bribie Doctors Surfside
|Woorim
|4507
|Banyo Clinic
|Banyo
|4014
|Merthyr 7 Day Medical Centre
|New Farm
|4005
|Riverway Medical Centre
|Kirwan
|4817
|Gin Gin Family Medical Centre
|Gin Gin
|4671
|SmartClinics Taigum
|Taigum
|4018
|Smithfield Central Doctors
|Smithfield
|4878
|Smart clinics Deception Bay
|Deception Bay
|4508
|Main Street Medical & Dental Centre Beenleigh
|Beenleigh QLD
|4207
|Morayfield Road Medical and Dental Centre
|Morayfield
|4506
|Graceville Medical
|Graceville
|4075
|Murrumba Downs Medical & Dental Centre
|Murrumba Downs
|4503
|Riverlink Medical & Dental Centr
|North Ipswich
|4305
|Clear island Waters Health Precinct
|Clear Island Waters
|4226
|Mt Sheridan Medical Practice
|Mt Sheridan
|4868
|Victoria Point Medical and Dental Centre
|Victoria Point
|4165
|Myhealth Sunnybank
|Sunnybank
|4109
|Springfield Medical & Dental Centre
|Springfield
|4300
|Atherton Clinic
|Atherton
|4883
|Brookside Family Clinic
|Mitchelton
|4053
|Eight Mile Plains Doctors
|Eight Mile Plains
|4113
|Smart clinics Clayfield
|Clayfield
|4011
|Mt Warren Park Medical Centre
|Mt Warren Park
|4207
|UMC CABOOLTURE
|Caboolture
|4510
|Mountain View Medical Centre
|Mossman
|4873
|Tugun Family Medicine
|Tugun
|4224
|Inala Primary Care (IPC)
|Inala
|4077
|Family Practice at Kallangur
|Kallangur
|4503
|Camp Hill Healthcare
|Camp Hill
|4152
|Jimboomba Junction Family Practice & Skin Cancer Clinic
|Jimboomba
|4280
|Kilcoy Medical Centre
|Kilcoy
|4515
|Plaza Medical Mackay
|Mackay
|4740
|GALLEON WAY MEDICAL CENTRE
|Currumbin Waters
|4223
|Paradise Point Surgery
|Paradise Point
|4216
|South Side Medical
|Mackay
|4740
|Aspire Medical Centre
|Bundaberg South
|4670
|Barrier Reef medical Centre
|Cairns North
|4870
|BOPPLE SURGERY
|Tiaro
|4650
|The Family GP Clinic and Diabetic GP Clinic
|Hyde Park
|4812
|Eagleby Family Practice and Skin Cancer Clinic
|Eagleby
|4207
|PRIME HEALTH FAMILY MEDICAL CENTRE
|Palm Beach
|4221
|Myhealth Toowong
|Toowong
|4066
|Beachmere Medical Centre
|Beachmere
|4510
|Tamborine Mountain Medical Practice
|Tamborine Mountain
|4272
|Sunnybank Hills Family Practice
|Sunnybank hills
|4109
|Caboolture Super Clinic
|Caboolture
|4510
|RFDS Charleville Base
|Charleville
|4470
|Mount Archer Medical Centre
|Frenchville
|4701
|Nanango Medical Centre
|Nanango
|4614
|Bethania Surgery
|Bethania
|4205
|Gladstone Mediical Centre
|Gladstone
|4680
|Warner Health
|Warner
|4500
|Amtan Medical Reedy Creek
|Reedy Creek
|4227
|Avenues Family Medical Centre
|Kirwan
|4817
|McDowall Village Medical Practice
|McDowall
|4053
|Nundah Doctors Surgery Wavell Heights
|Wavell Heights
|4012
|RFDS Mount Isa
|Mount Isa
|4825
|The Lockyer Doctors
|Gatton
|4343
|Bli Bli Clinic
|Bli Bli
|4560
|Paradise Point Family Medical Centre
|Paradise Point
|4216
|Brassall Clinic
|Brassall
|4305
|Townsville Central Medical Practice
|Townsville City
|4810
|Toowoomba Medical Centre
|Harristown
|4350
|West Bundaberg Medical Centre
|Bundaberg West
|4670
|Fiveways Surgery
|Taringa
|4068
|Doctors at Australia Fair
|Southport
|4215
|Warner Family Medical Practice
|Warner
|4500
|Mooloolaba Family Clinic
|Mooloolaba
|4557
|Clontarf Bridge Medical Centre
|Clontarf
|4019
|Nambour Medical Centre
|Nambour
|4560
|Trinity GPs
|Smithfield
|4878
|Manly Village Medical
|Manly
|4179
|Childers Medical Centre
|Childers
|4660
|Goondiwindi Medical Centre
|Goondiwindi
|4390
|Roma Clinic
|Roma
|4455
|Yeppoon Family Practice
|Yeppoon
|4703
|Omega Health Medical Centre
|Manunda
|4870
|Fitzgibbon Family Practice
|Fitzgibbon
|4018
|Pittsworth Medical Centre
|Pittsworth
|4356
|Welsby Parade Medical Centre
|Bongaree
|4507
|Winston Glades Family Practice
|Raceview
|4305
|Redbank Plaza Medical
|Redbank
|4301
|Tully MEdical Centre
|Tully
|4854
|Coolangatta Medical Centre
|Coolangatta
|4225
|Carseldine family Clinic
|Carseldine
|4034
|Shailer Park Medical Centre
|Cornubia
|4130
|Rode Medical Clinic
|Stafford Heights
|4053
|bellbowrie medical centre
|bellbowrie
|4070
|Yandina Medical Clinic
|Yandina
|4561
|Top Health Doctors (West End Branch)
|West End
|4101
|Northern Beaches GP Superclinic
|Deeragun
|4818
|The Pines Family Practice
|Elanora
|4221
|Allora Medical Practice
|Allora
|4362
|Eastisde Medicall Centre
|Bundaberg- East
|4670
|Myhealth Ashmore
|Ashmore
|4214
|Kuraby Station Surgery
|Kuraby
|4112
|Woody Point Medical Centre
|Woody Point
|4019
|Beaudesert Road Surgery
|Moorooka
|4105
|Thornlands Surgery
|Thornlands
|4164
|Awal Medical Centre
|Sarina
|4737
|Myall Medical Practice
|Dalby
|4405
|Olsen Avenue Medical Centre
|Labrador
|4215
|Beach Medical Clinic
|Margate
|4019
|Wilsonton Medical Centre
|Wilsonton
|4350
|Pacific Pines Medical Centre
|Pacific Pines
|4211
|Morningside General Practice Clinic
|Morningside
|4170
|Cooloola Coast General Practice Cooloola Cove
|Cooloola Cove
|4580
|Northpoint Medical
|Toowoomba
|4350
|Ochre Health Medical Centre Oakey
|Oakey
|4401
|Station Road Medical Centre
|Booval
|4304
|The Lockyer Doctors
|Plaianland
|4341
|Leichhardt House
|Centenary Heights
|4350
|My Doctors Clinic
|Surfers Paradise
|4217
|Redcliffe Parade Family Medical Practice
|Redcliffe
|4020
|Calamvale Medical Centre
|Calamvale
|4116
|Capri Medical Centre
|Isle of Capri
|4217
