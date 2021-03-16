Full list of Queensland GP clinics offering the COVID-19 vaccine from Monday

From today, six million Australians are eligible to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from general practitioners.

This comes as Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout begins on Friday.

Under Phase 1B, adults aged over 70 and health care workers not already included in previous vaccine rollouts will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged over 55 will also be eligible, as will adults with some underlying medical conditions including chronic kidney failure, heart disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, chronic liver disease, severe obesity and some neurological conditions.

Critical and high risk workers including defence force, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing workers will also be eligible.

A total of 1104 GP clinics nationwide, including almost 250 in Queensland, will be offering vaccines from Monday.

Here’s where you can get the vaccine:

Practice Subrurb Postcode Myhealth Yarrabilba Medical Centre Yarrabilba 4207 Yeronga Medical Centre Yeronga 4104 Main Street Medical Centre Pialbaa 4655 Ochre Health Medical Centre Wyalla Wyalla 4350 Better Health on Buderim Buderim 4556 GRACE FAMILY PRACTICE&SKIN CARE Baraga 4670 Quacks @ Bamford Lane Kirwan 4817 Birkdale Medical Birkdale 4159 Parkinson Plaza medical centre Parkinson 4115 Mudgeeraba General Practice Mudgeeraba 4213 HINCHINBROOK HEALTH CARE Ingham 4850 Baywest Medical Centre Wynnum West 4178 Beaudesert Medical Centre Beaudesert 4285 Edmonton Family Medical Centre Edmonton 4869 Chancellor Park Family Medical Practice Sippy Downs 4556 Bunya Pines Family Practice Kingaroy 4610 CQ Medicentre Rockhampton 4700 Bertha Street Medical and Dental Centre Caboolture 4510 SmartClinics Walton Bridge The Gap 4061 Golden Beach Medical Centre Golden Beach 4551 Moreton Bay Medical Centre Kippa Ring 4021 Mount Isa Medical Centre Mount Isa 4825 Primary Medical & Dental Centre Southport Southport 4215 Grange Road Medical Services Eastern Heights 4305 Alice Street Medical Centre Atherton 4883 Healthy Family Clinic Little Mountain 4551 Townsville & Suburban Medical Practice Cranbrook 4814 Gracemere Medical Centre Gracemere 4702 Family Practice at Ayr Ayr 4807 Carina Medical and Specialist Centre Carina 4152 Family Practice at Glenmore North Rockhampton 4701 Currimundi Family Doctors Currimundi 4551 Family Practice at Sugarland Avoca 4670 Hinterland Medical Centre Nerang 4211 Coombabah Family Practice Coombabah 4216 Torquay Doctors Torquay 4655 Castle Hill Medical Centre Murrumba Downs 4503 Geebung Medical Clinic Geebung 4034 Ann St Family Medicine Nambour 4560 Telegraph Road Clinic Bracken Ridge 4017 Fairfield Central Medical Practice Idalia 4811 GRACE MEDICAL SKIN AND VEIN CENTRE Bundaberg East 4670 Labrador Park Medical Centre Labrador 4215 Eckersley Medical Centre Buderim 4556 Wellers Hill Medical Centre Wellers Hill 4121 Walloon Medical Centre Walloon 4306 Horizon Aveo Medical Centre Durack 4077 Middle Ridge Family Practice Middle Ridge 4350 Nambour Clinic Family Medicine Nambour 4560 Primary Care Medical Clinic Urraween 4655 Eli Waters Medical Centre Eli Waters 4655 Mermaid Junction Medical Centre Mermaid Waters 4218 Drayton Medical Centre Drayton 4350 Tewantin Medical Centre Tewantin 4565 IWC Bundaberg 4670 Rankin Street Medical Innisfail 4860 Health on Central Andergrove 4740 Doctors at Goldfields Plaza Gympie 4570 Smith Brothers Medical Clinic Woodridge 4114 Ningi Doctors Ningi 4511 Little Mountain Medical Little Mountain 4551 Myhealth Burleigh Waters Burleigh Waters 4220 Ferny Grove Family Practice Ferny Grove 4055 sunnybank hills medical centre Sunnybank hills 4109 Worongary Medical Centre Worongary 4213 Wynnum Medical Centre Tingalpa 4173 Texas Family Medical Centre Texas 4385 Medicross Coomera Upper Coomera 4209 Manly Clinic Wynnum 4178 Myhealth South East Skin and Medical Yarrabilba 4207 Balance! Edmonton Family Practice Edmonton 4869 Cleveland Central Medical Centre Cleveland 4163 The Family Doctor Cairns Manoora 4870 Bardon Rainworth Medical Centre Bardon 4065 The Range Medical Centre Rangeville 4350 Ascot medical Centre Ascot 4011 URANGAN MEDICAL PRACTICE Urangan 4655 Runaway Bay Doctors Surgery Runaway Bay 4216 Point Medical Clinic Kangaroo Point 4169 Southside Medical Centre Gympie Southside 4570 Yeppoon Medical Centre Yeppoon 4703 Algester Star Doctors Algester 4115 4115 Ochre Medical Centre Sippy Downs Sippy Downs 4556 Ashmore City Medical Centre Ashmore 4214 redlands clinic Cleveland 4163 Main Street Medical Lowood 4311 Toogood Road Family Medical Centre Woree 4868 Victoria Point Surgery Victoria Point 4165 The Doctors Mulgrave Road Medical Centre Westcourt 4870 Mansfield Family Practice Mansfield 4122 Cairns West Medical Centre Manunda 4870 Medicross Rothwell Rothwell 4022 Biloela Medical Centre Biloela 4715 Burpengary Doctors Burpengary 4505 Mundingburra Medical Centre Mundingburra 4812 Tyack Health Manly West 4179 Harbourtown Medical Centre Arundel 4214 Doctors @ Nerang Nerang 4211 Townsville Family Medical Centre Currajong 4812 Morayfield 7 Day Medical Centre Morayfield 4506 BLUEWATER MEDICAL PRACTICE Purono Park 4818 Doctors @ Regents Park Regents park 4118 Redcliffe Peninsular 7 Day Medical Centre Kippa Ring 4021 Goodna Family Medical Centre Goodna 4300 Medicine on Second Maroochydore 4558 Robina Town Medical Centre Robina 4226 GOLD COAST MEDICAL PRECINCT Varsity Lakes 4227 Westridge Medical Kearneys Spring 4350 Forest Lake General Practice Forest Lake 4078 Keperra Family Practice Keperra 4054 Coorparoo Clinic Coorparoo 4151 Mandalay Medical Centre Berserker 4701 Mooloolaba Family Medicine Mooloolaba 4557 BRYGON MEDICAL CENTRE Upper Coomera 4209 Carindale Medical Clinic Carindale 4152 Carindale Medical Clinic Carindale 4152 Gympie Road Medical Centre Lawnton 4501 Lutwyche Family Practice Lutwyche 4030 Bribie Doctors Bongaree 4507 Highfields and District Medical Centre Highfields 4352 Woodford Family Medical Centre Woodford 4514 Village Medical Centre Highfields Highfields 4352 Total Health Medical Centre Yeppoon 4703 Maranoa Medical Centre Roma 4455 Sandgate Doctors Sandgate 4017 Gailes medical centre Gailes 4300 Bray Park Medical Practice Bray Park 4500 Excelsior Medical Centre Southside 4570 Beerwah Surgery Beerwah 4519 JCU Health Douglas 4814 Bribie Doctors Surfside Woorim 4507 Banyo Clinic Banyo 4014 Merthyr 7 Day Medical Centre New Farm 4005 Riverway Medical Centre Kirwan 4817 Gin Gin Family Medical Centre Gin Gin 4671 SmartClinics Taigum Taigum 4018 Smithfield Central Doctors Smithfield 4878 Smart clinics Deception Bay Deception Bay 4508 Main Street Medical & Dental Centre Beenleigh Beenleigh QLD 4207 Morayfield Road Medical and Dental Centre Morayfield 4506 Graceville Medical Graceville 4075 Murrumba Downs Medical & Dental Centre Murrumba Downs 4503 Riverlink Medical & Dental Centr North Ipswich 4305 Clear island Waters Health Precinct Clear Island Waters 4226 Mt Sheridan Medical Practice Mt Sheridan 4868 Victoria Point Medical and Dental Centre Victoria Point 4165 Myhealth Sunnybank Sunnybank 4109 Springfield Medical & Dental Centre Springfield 4300 Atherton Clinic Atherton 4883 Brookside Family Clinic Mitchelton 4053 Eight Mile Plains Doctors Eight Mile Plains 4113 Smart clinics Clayfield Clayfield 4011 Mt Warren Park Medical Centre Mt Warren Park 4207 UMC CABOOLTURE Caboolture 4510 Mountain View Medical Centre Mossman 4873 Tugun Family Medicine Tugun 4224 Inala Primary Care (IPC) Inala 4077 Family Practice at Kallangur Kallangur 4503 Camp Hill Healthcare Camp Hill 4152 Jimboomba Junction Family Practice & Skin Cancer Clinic Jimboomba 4280 Kilcoy Medical Centre Kilcoy 4515 Plaza Medical Mackay Mackay 4740 GALLEON WAY MEDICAL CENTRE Currumbin Waters 4223 Paradise Point Surgery Paradise Point 4216 South Side Medical Mackay 4740 Aspire Medical Centre Bundaberg South 4670 Barrier Reef medical Centre Cairns North 4870 BOPPLE SURGERY Tiaro 4650 The Family GP Clinic and Diabetic GP Clinic Hyde Park 4812 Eagleby Family Practice and Skin Cancer Clinic Eagleby 4207 PRIME HEALTH FAMILY MEDICAL CENTRE Palm Beach 4221 Myhealth Toowong Toowong 4066 Beachmere Medical Centre Beachmere 4510 Tamborine Mountain Medical Practice Tamborine Mountain 4272 Sunnybank Hills Family Practice Sunnybank hills 4109 Caboolture Super Clinic Caboolture 4510 RFDS Charleville Base Charleville 4470 Mount Archer Medical Centre Frenchville 4701 Nanango Medical Centre Nanango 4614 Bethania Surgery Bethania 4205 Gladstone Mediical Centre Gladstone 4680 Warner Health Warner 4500 Amtan Medical Reedy Creek Reedy Creek 4227 Avenues Family Medical Centre Kirwan 4817 McDowall Village Medical Practice McDowall 4053 Nundah Doctors Surgery Wavell Heights Wavell Heights 4012 RFDS Mount Isa Mount Isa 4825 The Lockyer Doctors Gatton 4343 Bli Bli Clinic Bli Bli 4560 Paradise Point Family Medical Centre Paradise Point 4216 Brassall Clinic Brassall 4305 Townsville Central Medical Practice Townsville City 4810 Toowoomba Medical Centre Harristown 4350 West Bundaberg Medical Centre Bundaberg West 4670 Fiveways Surgery Taringa 4068 Doctors at Australia Fair Southport 4215 Warner Family Medical Practice Warner 4500 Mooloolaba Family Clinic Mooloolaba 4557 Clontarf Bridge Medical Centre Clontarf 4019 Nambour Medical Centre Nambour 4560 Trinity GPs Smithfield 4878 Manly Village Medical Manly 4179 Childers Medical Centre Childers 4660 Goondiwindi Medical Centre Goondiwindi 4390 Roma Clinic Roma 4455 Yeppoon Family Practice Yeppoon 4703 Omega Health Medical Centre Manunda 4870 Fitzgibbon Family Practice Fitzgibbon 4018 Pittsworth Medical Centre Pittsworth 4356 Welsby Parade Medical Centre Bongaree 4507 Winston Glades Family Practice Raceview 4305 Redbank Plaza Medical Redbank 4301 Tully MEdical Centre Tully 4854 Coolangatta Medical Centre Coolangatta 4225 Carseldine family Clinic Carseldine 4034 Shailer Park Medical Centre Cornubia 4130 Rode Medical Clinic Stafford Heights 4053 bellbowrie medical centre bellbowrie 4070 Yandina Medical Clinic Yandina 4561 Top Health Doctors (West End Branch) West End 4101 Northern Beaches GP Superclinic Deeragun 4818 The Pines Family Practice Elanora 4221 Allora Medical Practice Allora 4362 Eastisde Medicall Centre Bundaberg- East 4670 Myhealth Ashmore Ashmore 4214 Kuraby Station Surgery Kuraby 4112 Woody Point Medical Centre Woody Point 4019 Beaudesert Road Surgery Moorooka 4105 Thornlands Surgery Thornlands 4164 Awal Medical Centre Sarina 4737 Myall Medical Practice Dalby 4405 Olsen Avenue Medical Centre Labrador 4215 Beach Medical Clinic Margate 4019 Wilsonton Medical Centre Wilsonton 4350 Pacific Pines Medical Centre Pacific Pines 4211 Morningside General Practice Clinic Morningside 4170 Cooloola Coast General Practice Cooloola Cove Cooloola Cove 4580 Northpoint Medical Toowoomba 4350 Ochre Health Medical Centre Oakey Oakey 4401 Station Road Medical Centre Booval 4304 The Lockyer Doctors Plaianland 4341 Leichhardt House Centenary Heights 4350 My Doctors Clinic Surfers Paradise 4217 Redcliffe Parade Family Medical Practice Redcliffe 4020 Calamvale Medical Centre Calamvale 4116 Capri Medical Centre Isle of Capri 4217

