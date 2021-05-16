Fuel security package hoped to save remaining Australian oil refineries

The Morrison government has this morning announced a $2 billion plan to save the country’s two remaining oil refineries.

Under the package, the refineries will be offered up to 1.8 cents per litre of fuel they produce until 2030.

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor told Neil Breen the move will shore up Australia’s fuel security.

“In the worst possible circumstances, all those people who rely on fuel every day for their jobs and their activities have access to that fuel.”

The package is expected to save consumers money at the bowser.

“There won’t be extortionate price rises in those worst possible circumstances.”

