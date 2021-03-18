Frydenberg left exasperated by Premier’s push for tourism support

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is incredulous by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s push for further support in light of the federal government’s handouts for the aviation industry.

Ms Palaszczuk wants to see similar support packages for the tourism industry ahead of JobKeeper’s end later this month.

“I can’t believe the Premier of Queensland would be critical once again when the federal government announces $1.2 billion of support for Queenslanders,” Mr Frydenberg said to Neil Breen.

“The reality is the state premiers continue to look to us to do the heavy lifting, and we continue to do it!”

Mr Frydenberg reiterated while the aviation support package is not “JobKeeper 3.0”, the federal government has prioritised the aviation industry for targeted handouts.

“We have, as a government, placed a priority on maintaining in Australia an international aviation sovereign capability.

“We need Qantas and Virgin to be able to get their planes in the air.”

