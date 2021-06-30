4BC
‘Frustrating all round’: Wedding plans dashed for locked-down Queenslanders

11 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Wedding plans have been dashed for hopeful brides and grooms who were due to be married as Queensland grapples with its third lockdown.

Wedding ceremonies are capped at 10 people, including the celebrant and two witnesses.

Michael Beattie’s son was due to be married this Friday.

“Obviously very disappointing, not only for my son and his wife-to-be, but a lot of other people that planned way ahead so that they wouldn’t get caught up with any border closures,” he told Bill McDonald.

“Compared to some other people who have been inconvenienced by the lockdown, our situation probably pales into insignificance.”

He said it was “frustrating all round” and it will be postponed until later in the year.

Caller Kai said they had to cancel their wedding last year, and postponed it to Thursday.

He said he’s lost a substantial deposit.

“I am not the only person mate, imagine how many people would have weddings planned for Friday and Saturday this weekend.”

Image: iStock

