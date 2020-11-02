4BC
‘From feral to fabulous’: Cat lady’s purrfect finishing school

12 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Belinda AlexandraCats
Best-selling author Belinda Alexandra has some very cultured kitties.

Ms Alexandra is a proud cat lady and has three feline friends of her own – Valentino, Versace and Gucci.

“They were former stray cats, and they were so unsocialised that I actually had to trap them,” she told Deborah Knight.

“But I put them through my finishing school, and they are now actually gorgeous indoor companions.

“I gave them very auspicious names, because I wanted them to travel from feral to fabulous!”

Belinda Alexandra’s new book ‘The Divine Feline’ is available in bookstores now.

 

Deborah Knight
LifestylePets
