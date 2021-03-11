4BC
‘From Bowen Hills to Bundaberg’: The local push for Dolphins’ NRL bid

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
moreton bay regional council
Article image for ‘From Bowen Hills to Bundaberg’: The local push for Dolphins’ NRL bid

Moreton Bay’s mayor says the fan base is strong for the Redcliffe Dolphins to be named the NRL’s 17th team to join the competition in 2023.

During Scott Emerson’s regular Moment with the mayor segment, Cr Peter Flannery said the infrastructure is there and joked they’d love to “thrash the Broncos at home”.

“We’ve got a brand new stadium that’s been completed so it has capacity for about 10,000 people, and council has been one of the biggest financial contributors to that project with about $8.4 million.

“They are all set to go, we believe just go to push the button and say we are in the team.

“We’ve just got to wait for [ARL chairman Peter] V’landys to make the decision.”

He said the supporter base would range from “Bowen Hills to Bundaberg”.

“I would welcome another team, I would love to see the rivalry between the Moreton Bay Dolphins and the Broncos at the stadium or Suncorp Stadium.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
