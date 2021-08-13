4BC
‘Freedom day’: Thousands linked to west Brisbane cluster free from home quarantine

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Indooroopilly State High School
Article image for ‘Freedom day’: Thousands linked to west Brisbane cluster free from home quarantine

Thousands of people are gradually being released from home quarantine today, in more positive signs the south-east has avoided a mass outbreak of COVID-19.

While ground zero of the outbreak, Indooroopilly State High School, has also re-opened this morning.

Seven local cases were recorded today, all linked to the cluster, but were all in isolation.

Chief Health Officer Doctor Jeanette Young says everyone pulled together to contain the outbreak.

“I just want to thank them, by the work they have done, they have saved lives.”

Nine News reporter Peter Fegan said he witnessed something new this morning, kids excited to go to school.

“Roughly 6000 people were free last night, caught up in this Indooroopilly cluster, that now stands at 137 cases,” he told Scott Emerson.”

He said the Year 12 students have sacrificed a lot, they were due to have their formal this week.

Press PLAY below to hear what a parent told him at the school gates today

Image: Queensland Government

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
