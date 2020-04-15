Free stargazing classes can keep the kids busy these holidays

With museums and attractions closed these school holidays, one of Australia’s most eminent astrophysicists has come up with a brilliant boredom buster.

Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith is taking kids on a virtual tour of the galaxy, teaching them facts about space and the atmosphere and answering questions even grown-ups don’t know the answers to.

The next class will be livestreamed on 6 May, and a smartphone is the only equipment needed to get kids started on their learning adventure.

“I’ve been staring at the sky for about 30 years now… and I’ve never owned my own telescope,” Professor Harvey-Smith tells Deborah Knight.

“Yet I’ve used some of the world’s largest telescopes across the globe, and helped developed some of the largest telescopes in Australia.”

Image: Getty