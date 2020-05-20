4BC
Brad Fittler says Cody Walker video not a good look

8 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERCody WalkerRUGBY LEAGUE

South Sydney star Cody Walker has found himself in the middle of a drama that would rival a soap opera complete with blackmail, brawling, and a police investigation.

Walker and his cousin were involved in a brawl with another man and were caught on camera.

An investigation into blackmail allegations is underway.

The police will not lay any charges against Walker.

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler told Mark Levy it’s not a good look, but he’s happy to follow the police.

“I don’t think it’s a great look, I think Cody would agree with that.

“I think the person who took the video needs the phone shoved down their throat and the person who’s trying to bribe someone I think should be going to jail.

“The police know more than me what happened up there… but if they’re happy, then I’m happy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Paul Kane

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
