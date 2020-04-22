4BC
Freddy Fittler acknowledges Warriors to make the ‘biggest sacrifice’

1 hour ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERNRL

The NRL today confirmed the government has approved the 28 May start date and interstate teams will likely be making the move to Sydney.

Blues coach Brad Fittler told Mark Levy he’s excited to see the game start back but is interested in how the logistics will work for teams outside NSW.

“I think the interesting part is going to be the Warriors.

“I think the biggest commitment, the biggest sacrifice is going to be from the Warriors, so I really look forward to hearing what happens there.

“But how good, to be able to look forward to something on the weekend. To sit back, chill out and watch a bit of footy instead of listening about some creepy disease.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

