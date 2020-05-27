4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Freddy already eyeing off players for Origin selection

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERNRLNSW ORIGINState of Origin

As the excitement builds for the restart of the NRL season, there is already talk about Origin selection.

NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler told Mark Levy he’s interested to see Broncos enforcer Matt Lodge make his return from injury.

“It’ll be interesting actually what’s going on with his ACL, to see what stage [he’s at], from a medical point of view.

“He’s a big bloke, I can’t wait to see how he goes.

“He’s one of those players, he’s an 80-minute player, he’s an 80-minute front-rower.

“He’s also someone we’re looking at.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full comments

Image: Getty/Matt King

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873