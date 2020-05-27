Freddy already eyeing off players for Origin selection

As the excitement builds for the restart of the NRL season, there is already talk about Origin selection.

NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler told Mark Levy he’s interested to see Broncos enforcer Matt Lodge make his return from injury.

“It’ll be interesting actually what’s going on with his ACL, to see what stage [he’s at], from a medical point of view.

“He’s a big bloke, I can’t wait to see how he goes.

“He’s one of those players, he’s an 80-minute player, he’s an 80-minute front-rower.

“He’s also someone we’re looking at.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full comments

Image: Getty/Matt King