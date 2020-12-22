Fraser Island Fire: Four people charged for starting fire

Four people have been charged for unlawfully starting the fire that ravaged approximately 87,000 hectares on the world heritage listed Fraser Island.

The wildfire burned for numerous weeks and required extensive firefighting efforts to bring under control.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service were alerted to an illegal campfire lit within the Duling Camp Zone of Eastern Beach, north of Orange Creek on October 14.

Rangers attending the scene discovered native vegetation in close proximity to a camp fire had caught alight, sparking a wildfire.

On December 21, detectives charged four people in relation to lighting an unauthorised campfire which was not properly extinguished.

The charges were made following a joint investigation from Queensland Police and QPWS.

A 21-year-old Rosenthal Heights man, a 24-year-old Rosenthal Heights man and a 23-year-old Massie man have been charged with one count each of the unlawful lighting of fires.

They will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 21.

A 17-year-old boy will be dealt with according to the provisions of the Youth Justice Act 1992.

Image: Nine News