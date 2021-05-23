4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fourteen dead after cable car crash in Italian Alps

14 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Fourteen dead after cable car crash in Italian Alps

Fourteen people, including at least one child, have been killed and another child is seriously injured after a cable car fell on a mountain in northern Italy today.

The accident occurred near the resort town of Stresa, which lies on the shores of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region.

It’s reported the car plunged 20 meters to the ground after its line snapped near the top of the mountain.

Officials said two survivors, children aged about five and nine, were airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Turin but the older child later died.

The younger was conscious upon arrival and was undergoing surgery for multiple fractures, the hospital said.

All the other victims were declared dead at the scene, with the death toll steadily rising as the wreckage is searched.

 

Image:  Piedmont Regional Helicopter Rescue Service via Getty Images

4BC News
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873