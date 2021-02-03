Four teens in custody after reports of a car chase on the M1

Four teenagers are in police custody following reports of a car chase on the Gold Coast this afternoon.

It’s understood an SUV, allegedly stolen over a week ago and possibly linked to other crimes, was spotted by officers this afternoon.

They allegedly evaded police prompting a chase, which ended with tyre spikes being deployed on the M1.

The group was arrested in nearby bushland in Oxenford.

Nine News reporter Nick Kelly crossed to Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive with the latest updates.

Image: Nine News