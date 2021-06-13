Four Corners to air PM’s alleged link to QAnon follower tonight

The controversial Four Corners episode exploring the Prime Minister’s alleged links to a QAnon supporter will air tonight.

Four Corners alleges Scott Morrison has an old friend, Tim Stewart, who is a follower of QAnon.

The ABC show delayed the story when Scott Morrison’s office fought the allegations, but now intends to air it at 8.30 tonight.

QAnon follower Tim is an old friend of the Prime Minister. His parents and sister fear he's a potential national security risk. https://t.co/kqyPoeS5EF #4corners — Four Corners (@4corners) June 13, 2021

“There’s a lot of people believe that Four Corners is pushing the envelope and has an agenda,” said Neil Breen.

“I can tell you now that if the link with the Prime Minister isn’t there and they try and nail him for it, it’ll be a very interesting, very interesting fallout.”

Image: Four Corners