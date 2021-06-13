4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Four Corners to air PM’s alleged link to QAnon follower tonight

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
ABCFOUR CORNERSPrime Minister Scott MorrisonQAnon
Article image for Four Corners to air PM’s alleged link to QAnon follower tonight

The controversial Four Corners episode exploring the Prime Minister’s alleged links to a QAnon supporter will air tonight. 

Four Corners alleges Scott Morrison has an old friend, Tim Stewart, who is a follower of QAnon.

The ABC show delayed the story when Scott Morrison’s office fought the allegations, but now intends to air it at 8.30 tonight.

“There’s a lot of people believe that Four Corners is pushing the envelope and has an agenda,” said Neil Breen.

“I can tell you now that if the link with the Prime Minister isn’t there and they try and nail him for it, it’ll be a very interesting, very interesting fallout.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil’s comments in full 

Image: Four Corners 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873