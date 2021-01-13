Fortitude Valley CCTV footage released in search for sexual assault lead

Police investigating the sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in Fortitude Valley on New Year’s Day have released CCTV footage of a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.

At around 4am on January 1, the woman was sexually assaulted by a man not known to her in a laneway on Warner Street.

The woman managed to leave the laneway and seek help from a person passing by.

Police want to speak to the man seen in CCTV footage, believing he could assist with investigations.

He is described as being Pacific Islander in appearance, about 166 centimetres tall with dark brown hair kept in a pony-tail.

He was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a shoulder-style satchel, denim jeans and red shoes.

Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man depicted in the CCTV images or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.