Fortescue on track for best-ever year as iron ore prices soar

7 hours ago
Brooke Corte
Business FeaturedFortescue Metals Group
Article image for Fortescue on track for best-ever year as iron ore prices soar

Fortescue Metals Group is on track to record its best-ever year for iron ore exports as prices hit new record highs.

The company shipped 42.3 million tonnes of iron ore in the third quarter alone.

Fortescue CEO Elizabeth Gaines told Brooke Corte the strength of iron ore prices is underpinning their success.

“Given what we’ve seen for the first nine months, there’s nothing to indicate that we won’t produce an outstanding year.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

