4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Wallaby in hotel quarantine slams ‘barbaric’ call to revoke fresh air breaks

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19david nuciforaJeannette Young
Article image for Former Wallaby in hotel quarantine slams ‘barbaric’ call to revoke fresh air breaks

Australian expat David Nucifora has slammed the decision by Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young to revoke the right of people in hotel quarantine to have fresh air breaks.

The former Wallabies player and coach arrived back in Australia on Tuesday to begin 14 days of hotel quarantine and said he was shocked at the decision.

He had been overseas for work and told Scott Emerson he supported the need for hotel quarantine.

But to deny people a 10 or 20 minute break outside is “barbaric”, he said.

“What we were told on arrival is an outrageous abuse of authority and the erosion of people’s basic rights.

“People in quarantine shouldn’t accept this restriction, it’s greater than what’s required to keep people safe. People have to speak out about it.”

Click PLAY to hear his full comments

Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Scott Emerson
AustraliaHealthNewsPoliticsQLDRugby UnionSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873