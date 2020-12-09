Former Wallaby in hotel quarantine slams ‘barbaric’ call to revoke fresh air breaks

Australian expat David Nucifora has slammed the decision by Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young to revoke the right of people in hotel quarantine to have fresh air breaks.

The former Wallabies player and coach arrived back in Australia on Tuesday to begin 14 days of hotel quarantine and said he was shocked at the decision.

He had been overseas for work and told Scott Emerson he supported the need for hotel quarantine.

But to deny people a 10 or 20 minute break outside is “barbaric”, he said.

“What we were told on arrival is an outrageous abuse of authority and the erosion of people’s basic rights.

“People in quarantine shouldn’t accept this restriction, it’s greater than what’s required to keep people safe. People have to speak out about it.”

Click PLAY to hear his full comments

Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images