Former Test cricketer Stuart MacGill allegedly kidnapped for ‘purely financial’ motive

Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill has allegedly been kidnapped on Sydney’s Lower North Shore by a criminal group.

Police say MacGill was assaulted and threatened at gunpoint after being forced into a vehicle at Cremorne on Wednesday, April 14.

The 50-year-old was allegedly confronted by a 46-year-old man near the intersection of Parraween and Winnie Streets at Cremorne, and released an hour later.

The incident was reported to police on Tuesday, April 20.

Today NSW Police’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad has charged four men, aged 27, 29, 42 and 46.

All four were charged with unlawfully detaining someone with intent to gain advantage causing actual bodily harm.

The 27 and 29-year-olds were also charged with participating in a criminal activity, and the 42-year-old was charged with directing activities of a criminal group.

Finally, the 46-year-old was charged with participating in a criminal activity and supplying a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs.

All four have been refused bail and are due to appear before Sutherland Local Court today.

Detective Acting Superintendent Anthony Holton told Jim Wilson “the motive is purely financial”, despite no ransom demand being issued.

“[MacGill is] still shaken, our detectives have been with him today.

“One thing you can’t underestimate the impact of is how traumatic an event like that would be.

“To be grabbed off the street and bundled into a car, and taken to a remote location and physically assaulted, that definitely someone with ongoing scars.”

Image: Getty/Doug Benc