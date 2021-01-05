4BC
Former speaker warns federation jeopardised by ‘elevated’ premiers

9 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Former speaker warns federation jeopardised by ‘elevated’ premiers

Former federal speaker Bronwyn Bishop has declared Prime Minister Scott Morrison within his constitutional rights to intervene where a state leader oversteps.

Mr Morrison earlier told Mark Levy he has refrained from intervening in the border wars because “federal government does not have power to direct state authorities”.

Ms Bishop told Mark the Prime Minister does in fact have powers he hasn’t used.

“Under Section 109 of the Constitution, where a law is made by the Commonwealth and a law is in place by the state, if they are in conflict then the state law … is invalid.

“By having those National Cabinets … the premiers have elevated themselves to be equal to the Prime Minister, and they are not.

“It’s something I do feel absolutely passionate about, and I don’t like it when I see the federation being placed in jeopardy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

