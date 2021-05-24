Former SAS soldier exposes military’s ‘huge mistake’ in Afghanistan

Former SAS troop commander Mark Wales has given his frank perspective on war crime allegations against Australian Defence Force personnel.

Mr Wales, who was deployed to Afghanistan on four tours, told Deborah Knight his number of deployments was “average” compared to the heavy use of some of his peers.

“Sometimes I felt like we were kind of rolling the dice a bit, each time you go back.”

Mr Wales was critical of the lack of transparency shown by the Defence Force, calling out the failure to “bring the Australian public with us” to Afghanistan by providing journalists access.

“The military wasn’t talking about the operations, and what they did talk about was very confected.

“It’s a huge mistake to not let the public know what their military is doing overseas.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview