Former Queensland Premier’s Jaguar to stay in Australian hands

The estate of the late former Premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen and his wife Lady Flo has broken auction records.

More than 800 items went under the hammer, with bidding continuing into the wee hours of the morning.

Lloyd’s Auctions Chief Operations Officer Lee Haymes told Scott Emerson a luncheon poster signed by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, which sold for $39,000, was one of the highlights.

“The bidding was so spirited, we could’ve never anticipated that it would’ve gone on that late.”

However, it was Sir Joh’s Jaguar that stole the show, selling for $14,500.

“We’re proud to announce that the 82 Jaguar Saloon broke an Australian record for that make and model.

“It’s going to go to a collector within Australia.

“We hope that they’re going to enjoy some time tinkering: it does need some attention, it will need a restoration.”

Image: Lloyd’s Auctions