Former QLD captain weighs in on Broncos captaincy

6 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Former Queensland Captain for the State of Origin Trevor Gillmeister has told Bill McDonald what is expected of a team’s captain.

These comments have followed calls from Corey Parker for Kevin Walters to appoint Payne Haas despite his recent run-in with the law.

“It’s hard for me to say,” he said.  “Obviously Corey worked with the Broncos … he knows them a bit more than I do.”

While Gillmeister confirmed Haas would “get sanctioned one way or another”, he stressed the captain should lead by actions.

Gillmeister also recommended Walters considers someone who can successfully represent the club and front media.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Bill McDonald
News
