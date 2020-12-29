Former premier makes the case for a COVID-19 Royal Commission

A former state leader is calling for a COVID-19 Royal Commission to investigate the potential of apolitical, emergency national leadership.

Former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett told John Stanley the inquiry would have the aim of producing a military-style “aide-mémoire” to guide the response to future pandemics.

“If we and our leaders don’t have a proper, full-blown investigation … we are not acting in the best interests of our children and our grandchildren.

“We’ve got to learn from this.

“When you think about the hundreds of billions of dollars the states have borrowed, and the federal government, a Royal Commission … is but a drop in the bucket.”

Image: Getty