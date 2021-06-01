4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former nun opens up about what drew her to leave the convent

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Catholic Church
Article image for Former nun opens up about what drew her to leave the convent

A former nun has publicly confessed why she decided to leave religious life, despite remaining a Catholic woman. 

Rebecca McCabe told Deborah Knight she’d been thinking about leaving her convent for years.

“It took me about three years to process it because it’d been 26 years of my life.

“I just got to a point where I thought I wasn’t a good fit for the organisation anymore.”

Ms McCabe said her final decision to leave was “the bravest decision I’ve made in my life so far”.

Press PLAY below to hear the surreal story of how Rebecca McCabe found her feet outside the convent 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873