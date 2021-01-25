Former NRL boss lands new role with Australian Cricketers’ Association

Former NRL boss Todd Greenberg has been named as the new CEO of the Australian Cricketers’ Association.

Speaking to Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports, he said it was a privilege.

“I’ve got a long and rich history in the sport of cricket but to have the opportunity to work with the players, for the players and really advocate for the players, and work really closely with Cricket Australia and the state associations is a wonderful opportunity.”

He said there was a lot of learning for him, being used to a domestic game.

