Former Labor senator weighs in on ‘astonishing’ branch-stacking allegations

Three Victorian Labor MPs have now fallen to the branch-stacking scandal that has engulfed the party.

Fake members were allegedly signed up to the party on an industrial scale under the direction of powerbroker Adem Somyurek, 60 Minutes discovered.

“It always comes down to electing parliamentarians,” former Labor senator Graham Richardson explained.

Mr Richardson told Mark Levy Mr Somyurek’s actions, if proven, were not just a breach of party rules, but of federal law.

“If you get someone to falsify their address on the electoral roll, that is a crime against the Commonwealth.

“That’s punishable with jail, and they talked about it as if it was nothing!

“I found that pretty astonishing.”

