Former Labor MP Emma Husar opens up, months after being forced from politics

Former Labor MP Emma Husar has opened up in a revealing interview, nine months after being forced to quit politics.

The former federal member for Lindsay didn’t recontest last year’s election after being accused of bullying and misconduct by former staff.

Ms Husar described the claims as “malicious allegations” but quit following intense media speculation and a lack of support from many Labor colleagues.

Alan Jones was one of the few that did support the mother-of-three and invited her into the studio for an in-depth interview.

Ms Husar reveals she hasn’t been able to work since April last year due to the “reputational damage” suffered.

“There is a lot of stigma that is attached to me and the reputational damage that I suffered and that’s quite difficult to overcome,” she says.

Ms Husar also spoke to Alan about something that’s been a constant throughout her life. Family violence.

Following the murder of a Hannah Clarke and her three children in Brisbane, the former politician spoke out about the various forms of domestic abuse, which she’s experienced first hand.

“The harder one to deal with is certainly the control aspect.

“It’s very easy to understand what a punch to the face is, what a broken rib looks like, what holes in your wall feel and the terror that provides. But it’s much harder when it’s control.”

Unless there is a diversity of voices in debate you risk leaving people behind. @AlanJones has been kind & supportive of me throughout my Parli career. We don’t always agree on all the things we DO agree that #domesticabuse has no place in society. Thanks for having me on @2GB873 pic.twitter.com/q1x820TzQC — Emma Husar (@emmahusarmp) February 26, 2020

Alan Jones went on to tell a personal story about Emma Husar, revealing the lengths she went to when he was in a time of need.

“I think that highlights that this lady’s got something. Through all her adversity there was time to think of others.”

