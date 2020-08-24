4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Former Bronco nominates unorthodox replacement..

Former Bronco nominates unorthodox replacement for Anthony Seibold

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
billy slaterkevin walterstrevor gillmeisterwayne bennett

With Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold reportedly offered a million-dollar payout to walk away from the club, Kevin Walters is being touted to take over.

Rugby league legend Trevor Gillmeister, however, told Mark Levy and Billy Slater a Walters appointment is by no means a certainty.

“There’s going to be plenty of people toss[ing] their names up.

“I think Wayne [Bennett]’s off contract this year isn’t he? So don’t be surprised if something happens there as well.

“The circus will continue for a little while yet!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Brisbane Broncos/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873