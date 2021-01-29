4BC
‘Forever heartbroken’: Family of couple killed in Alexandra Hills release harrowing statement

1 hour ago
The family of the couple killed in the Alexandra Hills crash have spoken publicly for the first time since thanking police, emergency services and the community for their support.

Matthew Field and his pregnant partner Kate Leadbetter died while walking their dogs on Australia Day after being hit by a car allegedly being driven by a 17-year-old boy.

Kate was six months pregnant with a boy who they were planning to name Miles.

In a harrowing video message, a family spokesperson who wishes to remain anonymous described the pain as unbearable.

“Kate, Matt and little Miles, we love them. We miss you. We are forever heartbroken.”

The family spokesperson thanked the “incredible” emergency services personnel for their courage and compassion, the first responders and witnesses first on scene.

He said they were grief stricken and shattered, and thanked their family and friends.

“Our shock and grief have been so overwhelming that it is only now we fee able to make a statement to acknowledge the outpouring of sympathy we have felt rom the local Redlands community and the any wonderful people Australia wide.

“To everyone who left flowers and messages and other tokens of goodwill, to all who spent hours searching the streets and parklands of Alexandra Hills and Wellington Point for our poor frightened Frankie, we are so grateful.”

He described Matt and Kate as “truly wonderful human beings”.

“Talented, and funny and such good company. At the happiest point in their lives, about to embark on the thrilling adventure of parenthood.”

 

