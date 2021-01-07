4BC
Foreign Affairs Minister welcomes unimpeded transfer of power amid “deeply troubling” scenes

1 hour ago
Luke Grant
Article image for Foreign Affairs Minister welcomes unimpeded transfer of power amid “deeply troubling” scenes

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne has condemned violent scenes at Capitol Hill, affirming the “minority” won’t manage to impede the transfer of power. 

“It is certainly very concerning, deeply troubling to see what has happened in Washington today,” she told Luke Grant.

“The democratic strength of the United States, I think that resides in the full breadth of the American people who are not part of this violence.”

Ms Payne said while the Austrlian Government remains engaged with the current US administration, the power transition is welcomed.

“We look forward to and would very much welcome a smooth transition of power and change in administration as a result of the election.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview with Marise Payne

Image: Getty 

Luke Grant
