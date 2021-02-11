4BC
Footy greats impart crucial skills with The Wellbeing Code

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
BEN MOWENDAVID SHILLINGTON
Article image for Footy greats impart crucial skills with The Wellbeing Code

Current and former elite athletes from all walks of life have teamed up to impart crucial mental health and leadership skills to others. 

CEO David Shillington and Ben Mowen joined Neil Breen in the studio to discuss how services offered by The Wellbeing Code can help anyone from kids in club sports to corporate leaders.

“There’s someone everyone can relate to,” said Shillington. “We have psychologist and research assistants and together, we do programs around wellbeing.

“We’ve got a wonderful range of programs that can really speak to the challenges people have at work.

“Everyone needs different support at different times in their life.”

Shillington and Mowen told Neil elite athletes develop a range of transferrable skills in their years of intense training.

“As a regular punter, you can look at these athletes and sometimes they look invincible or unbreakable,” said Shillington.

“But the truth is all these athletes are just human beings and they have their ups and downs of self-doubt, poor form, injury, relationship breakdowns, financial pressures…”

“Are you available at 3 o’clock on Monday morning when the alarm goes after the weekend?” Neil asked.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Neil Breen
News
