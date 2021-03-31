Flu vaccination interest plummets after record year

Interest in receiving the influenza vaccine has dropped this year in stark contrast to 2020’s inoculation rates.

TerryWhite Chemmart Chief Pharmacist Brenton Hart told Neil Breen research suggests up to 37 per cent of Australians aged between 18 and 49 are not planning to receive the jab this year.

“There’s certainly an air of complacency,” he said.

Mr Hart suggested the drop in interest was a the result of less cases of flu last year.

“2020 saw fewer case numbers than ever before, which we can attribute to that record vaccination rate combined with social distancing and hygiene.”

