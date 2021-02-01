4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Heavy rain deluge causes flash..

Heavy rain deluge causes flash flooding and road chaos

60 mins ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for Heavy rain deluge causes flash flooding and road chaos

Heavy rainfall across south-east Queensland has left floods and major traffic delays across the region. 

Bribie Island recorded 65 millimetres of rain within one hour to 8.30am.

Main roadways are delayed with crashes recorded on the M1 and Bruce Highway.

The Bruce Highway is laden with heavy traffic northbound from a truck run off the road near Buchanan Road in Morayfield.

A broken-down truck westbound on the Ipswich Motorway has also caused heavy build-up.

Ray Hadley has shared images taken by his producer Olivia Wilbury of flooding outside the 4BC station. 

4BC Flooding 2
4BC Flooding
Ray Hadley
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873