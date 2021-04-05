FLOODED ROADS: Drivers urged to take care after heavy rain overnight
Drivers are being urged to take care as roads are flooded across Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast this morning.
A flood watch remains in place for coastal catchments between Noosa and the NSW border.
Since 9am yesterday, Upper Springbrook received 133mm of rain, Malaney 142mm and Mount Glorious 136mm of rain.
Brisbane’s had around 60mm.
A hazardous surf warning also remains in place for the Fraser Island Coast, Sunshine Coast Waters and Gold Coast Waters.
LIST OF FLOODED ROADS:
NORTH
- Mott Street, Brendale
- Buchanan Road and Leda Boulevard Morayfield
- Hume Road, Caboolture
- Old Gympie Road at Six Mile Creek, Elimbah
- Chermside Road between John Street and Kinsellas Road West, Mango Hill
- Underpass Road near William Berry Drive, Morayfield
- Youngs crossing road, Petrie
SOUTH
- Paradise Road, Larapinta
- Hotham Creek Road, Willow Vale
- Siganto Drive Between Grey Gum Drive and Helensvale Road, Helensvale
SUNSHINE COAST
- Multiple roads impacted by flash flooding around the Sunshine Coast – Beerwah, Peachester, Glass House Mountains
