4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • FLOODED ROADS: Drivers urged to..

FLOODED ROADS: Drivers urged to take care after heavy rain overnight

21 seconds ago
Spencer Howson
Article image for FLOODED ROADS: Drivers urged to take care after heavy rain overnight

Drivers are being urged to take care as roads are flooded across Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast this morning.

A flood watch remains in place for coastal catchments between Noosa and the NSW border.

Since 9am yesterday, Upper Springbrook received 133mm of rain, Malaney 142mm and Mount Glorious 136mm of rain.

Brisbane’s had around 60mm.

A hazardous surf warning also remains in place for the Fraser Island Coast, Sunshine Coast Waters and Gold Coast Waters.

LIST OF FLOODED ROADS:

NORTH

  • Mott Street, Brendale
  • Buchanan Road and Leda Boulevard Morayfield
  • Hume Road, Caboolture
  • Old Gympie Road at Six Mile Creek, Elimbah
  • Chermside Road between John Street and Kinsellas Road West, Mango Hill
  • Underpass Road near William Berry Drive, Morayfield
  • Youngs crossing road, Petrie

SOUTH

  • Paradise Road, Larapinta
  • Hotham Creek Road, Willow Vale
  • Siganto Drive Between Grey Gum Drive and Helensvale Road, Helensvale

SUNSHINE COAST

  • Multiple roads impacted by flash flooding around the Sunshine Coast – Beerwah, Peachester, Glass House Mountains

 

Spencer Howson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873