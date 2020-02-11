Flood warnings in place for QLD after four rescued overnight

Image: Twitter/Carissa Kemp

A number of people have been rescued from floodwaters after storms battered southeast Queensland.

More than 100mm of rain fell in just an hour overnight in the southeast and Darling Downs.

Four people were rescued from floodwaters, including a man in his late teens who was caught in a flooded vehicle in Kurwongbah, Moreton Bay.

A 70-year-old man was taken to hospital in a stable condition after his car washed off the road in Yalangur, northwest of Toowoomba.

There are currently flood warnings in place for the Upper Brisbane River, lower Flinders River, Georgina River and Eyre Creek, Condamine and Balonne Rivers, Myall Creek, Moonie River, Weir River, Bulloo River, Dawson River, Paroo River, Thomson and Barcoo Rivers and Cooper Creek.