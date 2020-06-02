Flight Centre boss’s hopes for June travel, says Virgin must be saved

Flight Centre founder Graham Turner has labelled Queensland’s border closure as “unnecessary” as they wait for business to resume.

The travel company stood down nearly 7000 staff members in March as coronavirus restrictions were brought in.

Mr Turner told Neil Breen business is “pretty much non-existent at the moment” but has hopes that will change in about six weeks.

“We’ll need the domestic travel to come back totally, and international travel to start coming back, before there’ll be a significant number of those 7000 back full time.”

In a wife-ranging interview, Mr Turner also said it’s crucial stricken airline Virgin Australia is rescued.

Image: Getty