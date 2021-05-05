4BC
Flight Centre boss responds to predictions for huge losses

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
FLIGHT CENTREGraham Turner
Article image for Flight Centre boss responds to predictions for huge losses

Flight Centre has flagged a $500 million loss for the full year but managing director Graham ‘Skroo’ Turner says there are a number of factors as the tourism industry rebuilds. 

He told Scott Emerson they were hopeful it could be turned around.

“A lot of it does depend on domestic borders staying open, trans-Tasman staying open, we actually have equity businesses in 23 countries, so a lot of it depends also in the state of the trans-Atlantic travel.”

Scott asked if he was disappointed by the rate of the vaccine rollout.

He said the most important thing is to get vulnerable groups vaccinated.

“I think everyone has [been disappointed] the federal government and the state government, and it is partly a supply problem,” Mr Turner said.

“It’s a pity we weren’t just better prepared right from the start not only in supply but in how we ere going to roll this out.”

Press PLAY to hear his predictions

 

Scott Emerson
MoneyNews
