Flight attendant should be sacked over illegal ‘sex romp’, Ray Hadley says

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
covid-19lockdownNSWQLD
Article image for Flight attendant should be sacked over illegal ‘sex romp’, Ray Hadley says

Ray Hadley says there’s cause to dismiss the flight attendant who smuggled a man into Queensland from Sydney.

Malynda Gray has been identified as the 36-year-old who drove 26-year-old Sydney man George Thompson across the border, after he allegedly sought help for the escape in a Tinder conversation.

Ms Gray has been fined a ‘paltry’ $4135 for her involvement, while Mr Thompson has copped an almost $10,000 penalty for failing to comply with COVID-19 directives.

Ray suggested Qantas look into sacking Ms Gray for her involvement.

“In relation to whether you can dismiss someone for telling lies, … this woman went on sick leave. She wasn’t sick!

“She went on sick leave so she could take this bloke on their sex romp via Tinder!”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray slam the couple’s actions in full

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
HealthNewsNSWQLD
