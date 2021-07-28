Flight attendant should be sacked over illegal ‘sex romp’, Ray Hadley says

Ray Hadley says there’s cause to dismiss the flight attendant who smuggled a man into Queensland from Sydney.

Malynda Gray has been identified as the 36-year-old who drove 26-year-old Sydney man George Thompson across the border, after he allegedly sought help for the escape in a Tinder conversation.

Ms Gray has been fined a ‘paltry’ $4135 for her involvement, while Mr Thompson has copped an almost $10,000 penalty for failing to comply with COVID-19 directives.

Ray suggested Qantas look into sacking Ms Gray for her involvement.

“In relation to whether you can dismiss someone for telling lies, … this woman went on sick leave. She wasn’t sick!

“She went on sick leave so she could take this bloke on their sex romp via Tinder!”

